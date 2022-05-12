IAEA announced resumption of monitoring of Chernobyl nuclear power plant

Remote data transmission on safeguards (nuclear and operational safety. - Ed.) The Ukrainian Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (ChNPP) has been completely restored.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the website of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with reference to the words of the Director-General of the Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi on Wednesday.

"This is the result of the deployment of new transmission channels based on satellite technology and other technical work carried out by the agency after the visit of inspectors and technicians on guarantees for the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on April 26-27, 2022," said Grossi.

All sites where such data transmission systems exist in Ukraine, including all nuclear power plants and related spent nuclear fuel storage facilities, were fully handed over to IAEA headquarters after a two-month break at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

"This is a very important step for the IAEA to continue the implementation of guarantees in Ukraine," said the IAEA Director-General.

At the same time, according to him, the introduction of guarantees also includes on-site inspections. The situation at the Zaporizhzhya NPP remains difficult due to the presence of Russian forces and Rosatom personnel at the site.

"Despite the fact that the IAEA continues to adjust its safeguards activities, the situation remains volatile. Therefore, I proposed a visit to Zaporizhzhya NPP with the participation of safeguards inspectors and nuclear safety experts after the necessary consultations and as soon as possible," he added.

Currently, 7 of Ukraine's 15 reactors at four NPPs are connected to the grid, including two at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP, two at the Rivne NPP, and two at the South Ukrainian NPP and one at the Khmelnytsky NPP.

Eight other reactors have been shut down for scheduled maintenance or are in reserve.

