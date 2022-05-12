Occupiers shot two unarmed civilians in back near Kyiv. VIDEO

CNN has released a video of a war crime by the Russian occupiers. On March 16, they shot the owner and security guard of a car dealership in the back near Kyiv and robbed the showroom itself.

American journalists were able to get video from surveillance cameras of the showroom, according to Censor.NET.

These shots were taken on March 16. Five Russian servicemen tried to get inside the showroom. They were approached by the owner and security guard of the institution. Civilian men were searched and then released. But when they began to return, the occupiers opened fire from behind.

The owner of the car dealership died on the spot. The guard managed to get to his post and call for help, but could not be saved - he died of blood loss.

The Ukrainian prosecutor's office is investigating what happened as a war crime.

CNN asked the Russian Defense Ministry for comment, but has not yet received a response.