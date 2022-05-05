Russian Mi-35M helicopter lifted from bottom of Kyiv Sea. VIDEO

In the Kyiv region, a Russian Mi-35M helicopter was lifted from the bottom of the Dnieper River, which was destroyed by Ukrainian defenders during the battles for the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Guard Service.

In the Kyiv region, border guards together with their colleagues from the Armed Forces caught a "crocodile" - an enemy combat helicopter, which Ukrainian defenders skillfully destroyed and flooded.

It is noted that the cost of the Mi-35M is $ 36 million. He is one of those enemy ships that stormed the resort of Gostomel airport. In the first days of the large-scale Russian invasion, he was struck by the Ukrainian military over the Kyiv Sea.

With the help of a naval boat, border guards towed the sunken helicopter. Subsequently, this evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine was brought to land.

