"We can't end war this month, but we can this year," Podoliak
To end the war, Ukraine needs a real oil embargo and supplies of tanks, planes, and artillery by the end of the year.
Mykhailo Podoliak, the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
"Ukraine is not interested in a protracted war with Russia as anyone in the world. We cannot end the war this month, but we can this year. The recipe for victory is simple: a real oil embargo + tanks, planes, and artillery. Let's end this together," he wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password