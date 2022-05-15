"We can't end war this month, but we can this year," Podoliak

To end the war, Ukraine needs a real oil embargo and supplies of tanks, planes, and artillery by the end of the year.

Mykhailo Podoliak, the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine is not interested in a protracted war with Russia as anyone in the world. We cannot end the war this month, but we can this year. The recipe for victory is simple: a real oil embargo + tanks, planes, and artillery. Let's end this together," he wrote.

