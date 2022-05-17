Russian occupants want to be better Nazis than Hitler - Zelensky

The Russian occupiers have nothing better to do than to kill, they have sown Europe with corpses.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his speech before the participants of the Cannes Film Festival, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On February 24, 2022, Russia started a full-scale war against Ukraine. About to go further into Europe. It was in Ukraine in the morning, at four o'clock, when we heard the first rocket explosions, when the air strikes began, and when the death that was coming to Ukraine across the border marked its equipment with the analogy of the swastika, the symbol of Z. They all want to be better Nazis than Hitler.

Not a week goes by now that not a mass grave of murdered and tortured people is not found in territory where Russian troops were or still are. 229 children were killed by the Russian invasion. They (Russian occupants. - Ed.) have nothing in them but to kill, to kill, to kill. They have sown Europe with corpses," the Head of State said.

Watch more: As long as people die, freedom will never die, - Zelensky addressed Cannes Film Festival participants. VIDEO