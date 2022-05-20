Two explosions took place in Zhytomyr region in morning
On the morning of May 20, two explosions were recorded in the Zhytomyr region.
As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by "Suspilne" with reference to the head of the Korosten district military administration Yuri Tarasyuk.
It is specified that explosions were heard around the city of Malyn.
In the Zhytomyr region, the air alarm was announced at 8:20, it still continues.
No details are available at this time. Residents are asked to stay in shelters.
