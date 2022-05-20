Metro in Kharkiv start working on May 24, - mayor
The Kharkiv Metro will resume work on May 24.
The Kharkiv City Council reports about it, informs Censor.NET.
"We can no longer pull - we need to start the subway. My task is to provide the city with transport and restart the economy. People need to go to work. These are taxes, pensions, salaries and, ultimately, the construction of new neighbourhoods," said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
