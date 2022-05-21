Russia has cut off gas supplies to Finland

Following Helsinki's refusal to pay for gas in rubles, Russia's Gazprom has stopped exporting gas to the country.

This was announced on Saturday, May 21, the operator of the Finnish gas system, Censor.NET reports with reference to DW.

"Gas imports through the Imatra entry point have been suspended," the statement said. Imatra is the entry point of Russian gas into Finland. Earlier, the Russian company demanded payment for gas in rubles due to sanctions for a full-scale war against Ukraine, but Helsinki rejected this option.

Now, during the summer season, the Finnish state-owned gas supplier Gasum will supply consumers with gas from other sources via the Balticconnector pipeline, which connects the country to the gas network of neighboring Estonia.

Prior to that, most of the gas used in Finland came from Russia, but gas accounts for only about five percent of the country's annual energy consumption.