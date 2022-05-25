ENG
Zelensky and Trudeau coordinate further steps to confront Russia

On the evening of May 24, the President of Ukraine had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Twitter of Zelensky.

The statement noted: "Coordinated with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on further steps to repel Russian aggression.
Appreciate the new defense and financial assistance. Thank you, friend Justin, for the support of the Ukrainian people. The interaction between Ukraine and Canada is stronger than ever!"

