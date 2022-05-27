Russian armed aggression kills 241 children in Ukraine

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 241 children have been killed.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of the morning of May 27, 2022, more than 679 children were affected in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 241 children were killed and more than 438 were injured," the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Telegram with reference to the data of juvenile prosecutors.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish casualties in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

According to the juvenile prosecutors’ data, most children were affected in Donetsk region – 151, Kyiv region – 116, Kharkiv region – 108, Chernihiv region – 68, Luhansk region – 50, Kherson region – 49, Mykolayiv region – 45, Zaporizhzhia region – 28, Sumy region – 17, Zhytomyr region – 15, Kyiv city – 16.

On May 26, the invaders again fired artillery on Kharkiv city. Eight civilians were killed. In particular, a 5-month-old boy and his father died, and a mother was hospitalized. Seventeen people were injured, including a 9-year-old girl.

As a result of the constant Russian bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages, 1,887 educational institutions have been damaged. At the same time, 180 of them are completely destroyed.