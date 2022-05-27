Ukraine’s Armed Forces already eliminate about 29,750 Russian personnel

From February 24 to May 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 29,750 Russian personnel.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1,322 (+7 over the past day) enemy tanks, 3,246 (+11) armored combat vehicles, 623 (+6) artillery systems, 201 MLRS, 93 air defense systems, 206 warplanes, 170 helicopters, 503 (+1) operational and tactical UAVs, 115 (+1) cruise missiles, 13 ships / cutters, 2,226 (+1) vehicles and fuel tanks, 48 (+1) special equipment units," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

