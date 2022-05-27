Russian army has already used 2,400 different missiles against Ukraine, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the politicians and people of Indonesia, speaking at the Indonesian think tank Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the head of state.

"The sooner our lands are liberated from the occupiers, the more reliably people around the world will be protected. Protected from the aggressive desires of those who want to pursue colonial policies, as in the old days. If the world is truly united and honest about this Russian aggression against our sovereign state, the speed of ending this war will be measured in weeks. For weeks, not even months, Zelensky stressed.

According to him, during the three months of the full-scale war, Russian warplanes appeared in the Ukrainian sky more than three thousand times.

"The Russian army has already used 2,400 different missiles against Ukraine. The absolute majority - on civil infrastructure, on the enterprises, on warehouses, in particular on warehouses with food, on apartment houses, on the railway ", the president told.

He also said that more than 600 health care facilities and almost 2,000 educational facilities had been destroyed. In addition, Zelensky noted that dozens of religious sites were damaged in various regions of Ukraine as a result of hostilities.