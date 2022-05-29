Putin purposefully encourages Russian military to genocide Ukrainians - intelligence

By awarding honorary titles to brigades that have committed crimes in Ukraine, Putin is encouraging his soldiers to continue the atrocities.

The Central Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense pays attention to this, Censor.NET reports.

"Assigning the 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade the honorary title of "Guards" testifies to Putin's purposeful encouragement of the practice of Russian soldiers committing crimes on the territory of Ukraine," the intelligence service said.

