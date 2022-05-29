Weapons supply agreements have been signed, it takes time, - Maliar

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar explained that agreements on the supply of weapons have been concluded, but it will take some time to supply them.

"We need to understand that the process of supplying weapons is a really long process. Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, Western arms manufacturers already had certain contracts and commitments. That is, when we say that we need a sudden (arms supply. - Ed.) And we make agreements, right tomorrow, manufacturers must in some way adjust the relationship - business and partnership, which were already at this time," she said.

Maliar also explained how the process of transit of weapons to the country takes place.

"If we are talking about the transit of weapons through the territory of other countries, it is much more difficult than carrying something to an individual in a suitcase. The transit of weapons requires a permit at the highest level, for example, it must be done by either the cabinet or the parliament of another country. These agreements are being held at the highest level between the presidents and defense ministers," the deputy defense minister added.

According to her, agreements on the supply of weapons have been concluded.

"We need to be patient and understand that almost all agreements have been made. We understand how often and when weapons will be delivered. But in order for us to have a parity level in battles, we need some time," she concluded.

