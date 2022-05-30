ENG
AFU liberated Mykolayivka in Kherson region, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders liberated the village of Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"During the successful offensive of the Defense Forces, the enemy suffered losses and withdrew from the village of Mykolayivka, Kherson region, which led to panic among servicemen of other units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

