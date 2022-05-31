Coming weeks will determine further development of war - Millie

The next few weeks in Ukraine will be decisive. The outcome of the whole war may depend on the course of hostilities in the Donbas.

This was stated by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Army, General Mark Millie, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.net.

"Currently, significant fighting is going on in Donbas between Ukrainian and Russian forces. How the situation develops over the next few weeks will largely determine further development," he said.

According to the general, the result of the battle for Donbas can be both a transition to positional warfare and a confident victory of one of the parties.

But, in his opinion, the most logical way out of the war could be peace talks, given the significant losses on both sides.

