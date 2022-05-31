Our soldiers shot down enemy Ka-52 helicopter in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter in the Kharkiv region on May 31.

A mobile firing squad of the 93rd Brigade's Kholodny Yar air defense artillery battalion shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, also known as an "Alligator", this afternoon.

Yesterday, the AFU General Staff reported that the enemy has a Ka-52 helicopter squadron on standby near Izyum. And today, thanks to this unit of the Kholodny Yar squadron, there was a slight decrease in the force. Information about the "Alligator"'s loss was confirmed by intelligence.

"Enemy helicopters were constantly working on our positions in the Izyum direction. They threw unguided aerial missiles at our positions. Today two helicopters flew out again. One of them was shot down with Igla man-portable air defense systems," said Brigade soldier Ivan.

