Ukrainian soldiers shot down enemy Ka-52 helicopter in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian paratrooper officer Yurii Kochevenko released information that our fighters hit a Russian Ka-52 helicopter.

"Another Russian Ka52 attack helicopter was destroyed today by anti-aircraft gunners of the 95th SAABr near Izyum," he said.

The command of the Airborne Assault Troops noted on Facebook: "Today, servicemen of the air defense missile and artillery battalion of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down another combat helicopter of the Russian occupants, the Ka-52.

The enemy helicopter was destroyed near Kharkiv with the use of the "Perun" portable antiaircraft missile system.

This is already the 67th airborne target on the combat account of the AFU Airborne Assault Troops soldiers!