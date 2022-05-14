Soldiers of 95th SAABr destroyed Russian occupants' equipment. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed the Russian occupants' equipment.
Video was published by blogger Necro Mancer, reports Censor.NЕТ.
Натюрморт от #95одшбр #всу https://t.co/0AHPwpsRRv #RussianUkrainianWar pic.twitter.com/3dXfKnLJog— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) May 14, 2022
