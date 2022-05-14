ENG
Soldiers of 95th SAABr destroyed Russian occupants' equipment. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed the Russian occupants' equipment.

Video was published by blogger Necro Mancer, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Натюрморт от #95одшбр #всу https://t.co/0AHPwpsRRv #RussianUkrainianWar pic.twitter.com/3dXfKnLJog

— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) May 14, 2022

Read more: Soldiers of 95th SAABr shot down enemy Ka-52 reconnaissance attack helicopter with air defense missile system "Perun"

