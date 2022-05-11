Soldiers of 95th SAABr shot down enemy Ka-52 reconnaissance attack helicopter with air defense missile system "Perun"
Zhytomyr paratroopers shot down a Russian Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the Command of Airborne assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Today on May 11 in the Kharkiv region, the air defense unit of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of Ukraine shot down a Russian Ka-52 reconnaissance attack helicopter with Perun MANPADS," the statement reads.
"We continue to perform combat missions and destroy the enemies of Ukraine!", the Command adds.
