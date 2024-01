Rashists conduct artillery attack of Mykolaiv.

The mayor Oleksander Senkevych reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Artillery shelling! 14:45. There are explosions in the city! I ask everyone to be as careful as possible! Stay away from the windows!" it is said in the message.

Watch more: "They pushed them away little, that's why they are furious," - fighters of 59th Yakov Gandziuk SMB. VIDEO