ENG
war (20262) Mykolaiv region (387) shoot out (8712) Ochakiv (26)

Occupants from Kinburn Spit fired "Grads" at Ochakiv, - OC "South"

град

The occupants from the Kinburn Spit shelled the town of "Ochakiv" in the Mykolaiv region with "Grads" multiple rocket launchers.

This was stated by Operational Command "South", informs Censor.NЕТ.

It is noted that the enemy launched drones twice to correct the fire and assess the results of the fire attack.

As a result of the strike, a private house was destroyed, a port sea tug and a foreign civilian cargo ship were substantially damaged. The fire was extinguished. According to preliminary information, one person was injured.

