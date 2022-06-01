Sixth sanctions package has dangerous precedent, - Kuleba

The sixth package of European Union sanctions against Russia has an exception for certain countries that are a dangerous precedent.

This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an interview on a telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"There is a positive and a dangerous precedent in this decision. The positive thing is that they finally got it, because this oil embargo was born very hard... The dangerous precedent is that a solution was found, which essentially created a separate regime for countries that receive oil through the southern branch of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline," Kuleba said.

Kuleba noted that the adoption of the package was delayed due to pressure from Hungary, which would receive oil along with the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

"The danger is that now, when discussing any sanctions, a precedent has been set when a separate regime is created in some countries. There is no one hundred percent unity, there is a certain kind of flexible unity," warned the head of the Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, the Minister assessed the exception in the sixth package as worthy, because only 90% of oil from Russia will come under embargo.

"Really the sixth package is powerful, two bitterness in this story is the time it took, and here is this precedent of creating a separate regime for some countries," - summed up the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

Watch more: Practical result of new EU sanctions package against Russia - minus tens of billions of euros for war - Zelensky. VIDEO