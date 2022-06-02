ENG
Senegal's President goes to Putin to negotiate unblocking of Ukrainian grain

Senegalese President Macky Sall, also head of the African Union, will meet with Putin on Friday in Sochi to discuss "the release of grain and fertilizer stocks."

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Ukrinform with reference to CNN.

Sall is visiting Russia because "the blockade particularly affects African countries," his office noted. The African Union's efforts to "help stop the war in Ukraine" are also expected to be discussed.

Russia has blocked 22 million tons of grain destined for export, particularly to African countries, at Ukrainian ports.

Earlier it was reported that Sall is also planning to visit Ukraine, but there is no information about it yet.

See more: Rashists export looted Ukrainian grain to occupied Crimea. PHOTOS

