Decrease of Russian revenues from oil sales is inevitable, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the reduction of Russian revenues from oil sales is inevitable.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Zelensky in video appeal on the night of June 3.

According to the Head of State, the European Union is gradually moving towards the introduction of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

"Frankly speaking, it is very difficult, because the meaning of this package is, first of all, about oil. The world is finally giving up on Russian oil. And other countries that produce much better and lighter oil are preparing to replace Russian supplies. Therefore, huge amounts of money are minuscule in this direction for the aggressor state," the President noted.

"Of course, Russia is trying to counteract. It has enjoyed the flow of petrodollars for a long time and does not want to give it up. But it will have to. It will have to get used to the fact that a very painful reduction in revenues is an inevitable consequence of the war for its culprit, for the Russian Federation," Zelensky added.

Watch more: Thanks to Biden for HIMARS, we expect good news on arms deliveries from other partners as well, - Zelensky. VIDEO