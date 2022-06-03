Russians suffered significant losses in Popasna direction - General Staff

Units of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division of the 8th All-military Army of the Enemy suffered significant losses of personnel, equipment, and weapons in the Popasna direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Some units of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division of the 8th All-military Army in the Popasna direction suffered significant losses, at least 50% of the personnel, weapons, and equipment. The personnel of the enemy is demoralized, which is due to the constant postponement of their rotation. This leads to the refusal of personnel to participate in hostilities," the statement said.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions without changes.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy did not take active action. They fired a missile at civilian infrastructure in the Gudovo district of the Sumy region. Also in the Sumy region, the enemy fired on the areas of Bachivsk, Khodyne, and Slavgorod.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to prepare for the offensive. Replenishes stocks of material resources, weapons, and equipment from the territory of the Russian Federation. In order to reduce the offensive potential of our troops, it fires from artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy did not take any active action in the Kharkiv direction. The main efforts are focused on deterring the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Bashkirovka, Mospino, Ruska Lozova, Pecheniga, and Mykhailivka. They inflicted air strikes near New.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is concentrating in particular on the engineering equipment of the positions. The shelling of civilian infrastructure was recorded in the districts of Dibrivny, Kurulka, Vernopillya, Chervona Polyana, and others. Near Dovhenky, the enemy launched air strikes with army aircraft. They carried out assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Bogorodichne and Dolyna, were unsuccessful, and withdrew after losses inflicted by units of the Defense Forces.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russian occupiers continue artillery fire along the entire line of contact.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Yarov, Shchurovo, Staryi Karavan, and Raigorodok. They carried out assaults near Studenko, and the fighting continues.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the Russian invaders continue to shell the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Severodonetsk, Borivske, Ustynivka, and Lysychansk. Enemy assault aircraft struck near Myrnoyi Dolyny. In addition, in the area of ​​Metolkin and Belogorovka, the enemy tried to carry out assault operations, suffered losses, and retreated to previous positions.

Fighting continues in the central part of Severodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fires in the areas of Pokrovske, New York, Zolote, Komyshuvakha, Mykolayivka, Berestove, Belogorivka and Vrubivka. Near the latter, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful assault operations.

The aggressor struck air strikes on infrastructure near Vidrodzhennya, Rotiv, Novolugansk, and Dolomites by assault and army aircraft.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhya areas. They fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Kamyanka, Vesele, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Avdiivka, Pisky, and Zolota Niva.

"With the help of separate units and sabotage and reconnaissance groups, he tried to engage in combat clashes and conduct assault operations near Krasnohorivka and Poltava. They were unsuccessful and retreated to his previous positions," the General Staff said.

During the day, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the Kavkaz, Lepetykha, Dmytrivka, Osokorivka, Blahodiyne, and Stepova Dolyna villages with mortars, artillery, and multiple rocket launchers.

In some areas of the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy intensified air reconnaissance and attempted assault operations. They were repulsed and retreated to his former position.

To maintain the boundaries of the defense, the occupiers are strengthening their advanced positions by moving reserves to probable areas of deployment of units of the Defense Forces.