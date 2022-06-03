90 Russian servicemen who committed war crimes in Ukraine are identified, - Venedyktova

Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova said that as of today, 90 Russian servicemen who had committed war crimes in Ukraine had been identified.

She announced this on the air of the Ukrainian telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We currently have 90 people whom we have identified as war criminals…. Murders of civilians, sexual crimes, torture, etc. We have begun to prosecute them," the prosecutor general said.

The Prosecutor General reminded that there are three court verdicts against Russian servicemen. "These three sentences are very important for the Ukrainian state and the world community," she added.

We will remind, that the court in Kyiv sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of the inhabitant of the Sumy region of the Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin.

Kotelevsky District Court of Poltava region found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war and sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for Russian servicemen Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov, who fired from "Grad" villages of Cosacha Lopan and Veterynarne (Kharkiv region).

