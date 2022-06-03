Ukraine needs weapons, because words cannot stop Putin, - Burbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok assured that Germany would continue to support Ukraine, including with weapons, because "Putin cannot be stopped by words."

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Burbock wrote about this in an article for the popular German publication Bild.

"After 100 days of war, Putin changed his strategy. But hell continues. He underestimated the courage of Ukrainians. So now he is shooting from a safe distance. Village after village, city after city. First there is a rain of fire from bombs and artillery, then tanks roll on the clean-shaven ground. Putin is betting on stubbornness and our exhaustion. And the fate of Bucha awaits every village. That is why we must continue to support Ukraine right now. Also with weapons, because words cannot stop Putin," Burbock said.

She stressed that Germany is obliged to act as the largest country in the European Union, and Germany's partners in the Baltics and Eastern Europe must be confident that they can count on Germany. The Minister also assured that Berlin, together with its partners in the EU and NATO, is "reorganizing our defense."

"One thing is clear: peace does not come for free. But every penny we spend is a contribution to security and freedom, to the freedom of Europe. As long as Ukraine is not safe, Europe is not safe either. If Putin is not stopped in Ukraine, there will always be a threat of new aggression. We will continue to support Ukraine. Until there are no more "Buchas". So that what we take for granted becomes normal again for the people of Ukraine: life in freedom," Burbock wrote.