Territorial defense fighter jumped on Russian tank and blew it up with grenade. VIDEO
A video has appeared on the Internet showing a Ukrainian soldier from the territorial defense jumping on a tank of the Russian occupiers and blowing it up.
According to Censor.NЕТ, footage of this is posted by social networks users.
"Kamyshevakha village. A Territorial defense fighter jumped onto a Russian tank and threw a grenade inside," the report says.
Село Комишеваха. Боец ТрО запрыгнул на кацапский танк и закинул внутрь гранату. pic.twitter.com/elsiIUyAr9— ⚡️Спутник News АТО 🇺🇦 (@SputnikATONews) June 3, 2022
