Lawyer Massi Nayem was seriously wounded at front

Ukrainian military lawyer Masi Nayem was seriously wounded at the front.

The former political prisoner of the Kremlin, military Oleh Sentsov and businessman Andrii Stavnitser announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Massi Nayem is seriously injured and is being taken to hospital," Sentsov said.

Stavnitser said that Nayem was wounded in the head and was taken to a hospital in Dnipro.

Massi Nayem is the brother of former Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem.

