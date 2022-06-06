ENG
UK will transfer M270 MLRS missile systems to Ukraine - Wallace

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced that the country would transfer the M270 multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine despite Putin's threats.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to BBC.

According to the minister, the M270 multiple rocket launcher system will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

The country's government has not confirmed how many weapons will be sent, but sources say that it will be three launchers.

Read more: Speed of arms supplies to Ukraine is crucial issue. We need it now! - Reznikov

