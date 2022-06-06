ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5153 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
31 429 81
war (20436) State Duma (87) CSTO (7) Russia (9752)

Russia does not rule out possibility of CSTO troops entering Ukraine

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

одкб

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrei Kartapolov did not rule out the possibility of the introduction of troops of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

"It cannot be ruled out that peacekeepers from the CSTO countries and the liberated territories of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics will be needed," he said.

"We are unlikely to agree that some NATO countries will try to get there under the guise of peacekeepers," Kartapolov added.

See more: Ukrainian Armed Forces captured Russian sniper. PHOTO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 