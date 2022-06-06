Russia does not rule out possibility of CSTO troops entering Ukraine

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrei Kartapolov did not rule out the possibility of the introduction of troops of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

"It cannot be ruled out that peacekeepers from the CSTO countries and the liberated territories of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics will be needed," he said.

"We are unlikely to agree that some NATO countries will try to get there under the guise of peacekeepers," Kartapolov added.

See more: Ukrainian Armed Forces captured Russian sniper. PHOTO