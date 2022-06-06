ENG
Russian troops destroyed Ukraine's second largest grain terminal - Borrel

Russian troops destroyed Ukraine's second-largest grain terminal, which will contribute to the world's food crisis.

This was stated by the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Another Russian missile strike has caused a global food crisis. Russian troops destroyed Ukraine's second-largest grain terminal in Mykolaiv. In light of such reports, the disinformation spread by Putin, diverting accusations, becomes more and more cynical," Borrell wrote in Twitter.

