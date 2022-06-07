Border guards found enemy infantry, and Armed Forces destroyed it, - SBGS

SBGS units found enemy enemy infantry.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SBGS in the Telegram.

"On June 6, with the help of a drone, SBGS units detected enemy infantry, after which the Armed Forces defeated the enemy with mortars," the statement said.

It is noted that the threat of missile and air strikes remains on the border with Belarus, and there are no changes in the Transnistrian segment on the border with Moldova.