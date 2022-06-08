Zelenskyi and Scholz discussed Ukraine's defense support and food security

President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a telephone conversation with Olaf Scholz. We discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense support, ensuring global food security, and Russia's compliance with international norms on the treatment of prisoners of war. I stressed the importance of decision-making for Ukraine's integration into the European Union," the head of state said.

