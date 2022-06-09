Koons' sculpture Balloon Monkey will be sold at Christie's auction. Money will go to humanitarian aid to Ukraine

On June 28, 2022, the iconic sculpture of Jeff Koons Balloon Monkey (Magenta) - "Monkey from balloons (purple)" will be presented at Christie's auction. It is being put up for sale by Ukrainian businessman Viktor Pinchuk and his wife, Olena, to raise money for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Gordon.

The estimated value of the art object is from 6 million to 10 million pounds. This was reported by the website of the Victor Pinchuk Foundation. "The funds raised will be used, in particular, for the severely wounded during the war, military and civilians in need of urgent prosthetics, treatment and rehabilitation to restore quality of life. Embodying childlike innocence and joy, the Balloon Monkey (Magenta), enjoyed by both children and adults, is a monumental symbol of hope and solidarity with those military and civilian men, women and children in war-torn Ukraine who suffered terrible losses", it is told in the message.

The foundation stressed that the sale of the sculpture will be an important event in the auction "XX / XXI century: Evening London auction" by Christie's. The work will be exhibited in St. James's Square near Christie's headquarters in London from June 14 to July 3.

"Balloon Monkey (Magenta) is a masterpiece of paradoxical power, the contradictions of which fluctuate between amazing complexity and absolute simplicity, seriousness and play, pop culture and our deepest, primitive ways of myths and beliefs. This irony object was created with almost unbelievable dedication, as the personification of trust, openness, sincerity and love. For Koons, Balloon Monkey (Magenta) is a profound and cheerful confirmation that art is not only what we see, but also what is happening inside us," described the work of art in the press service of the foundation.

It is also noted that in November 2014, Balloon Monkey (Orange) - "Balloon Monkey (Orange)" - from the same series as the current lot - reached a selling price of $ 25.9 million.

"Victor and Olena Pinchuk are working tirelessly to intensify humanitarian support for Ukraine, so I am honored that Balloon Monkey (Magenta) will support their extraordinary efforts. The true value of art is to serve humanity, and today there can be no higher vocation than to support the people of Ukraine. Thanks to my friendship with Viktor and Olena Pinchuk, my life has been enriched by the people and culture of Ukraine. I had the opportunity to visit Ukraine many times, both alone and with my family, and I always felt a strong sense of unity, friendship and history," said the sculptor.

He added that he was extremely upset and concerned about the war and the destruction of the Ukrainian people.

"Our gratitude and respect for our soldiers know no bounds. They give their lives for us, the future of Ukraine and the world. Every Ukrainian killed or wounded by shelling, explosions and violence is a wound in our souls. At the expense of the auction we can help save lives. We can help rebuild a war-torn life. Dozens, maybe hundreds of lives, each of which has indescribable value. Jeff Koons' Balloon Monkey is a celebration of life. We place life and hope as opposed to death and suffering. In art and in action. We are grateful to Jeff and Christie's. They help us to turn at least part of our boundless gratitude to Ukrainians into help and support," Pinchuk said.