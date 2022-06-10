Fighting in Severodonetsk continues, Armed Forces inflicted fire defeat on occupiers in direction of Nirkovogo and Mykolaivka, - Haidai. PHOTO

Severodonetsk holds on, but the Russians are destroying everything in their path.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"They have not rebuilt anything in eight years in Luhansk, they are not even trying to restore water or electricity in Popasna and Rubizhne - they are just destroying it. The Russian peace is a desert. The enemy is trying to achieve this goal. Who was bothered by the Ice Palace or the ammonia production plant at Azot, one of the company's main divisions? Thousands of people have been freed from the hope of work," Haidai said.

According to him, the fighting in Severodonetsk continues. As well as in the settlements of the Hirska and Popasna communities.

The Russians tried to carry out assault operations in the direction of Nyrkovo and Mykolayivka. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted a fire defeat on them - the occupiers withdrew with losses. However, nine more houses were destroyed there.























An enemy assault was also repulsed on the north-western outskirts of Toshkivka.

The destruction of 15 houses in Orikhovo, six in Vrubivka, four in Lysychansk, and four more in Hirsky was also recorded. The village of Synetsky on the outskirts of Severodonetsk was severely damaged.

The head of the region also reminds that in the past day, seven enemy attacks were repulsed, ten tanks, seven artillery systems, four armored combat vehicles, three special armored vehicles, four units of vehicles, and an enemy ammunition depot were destroyed.

Air defense forces shot down five Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.