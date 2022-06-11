ENG
Slovakia will modernize Ukrainian military equipment

The repair plant in the city of Moldavia nad Bodvou in Eastern Slovakia will not only repair, but also modernize Ukrainian military equipment.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to NewsNow.

In the near future, the company will repair and modernize several dozen units of military vehicles. The plant also repairs military equipment for the Slovak Armed Forces. Due to the new contract, the number of company employees will increase from 60 to 150 people.

