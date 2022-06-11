ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5571 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
5 685 18
war (20077) kidnapping (177) Zaporizhia (743) students (21)

Rashists kidnapped student in temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

ярошевський

The Russian military kidnapped Artur Yaroshevsky, a college student, in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region.

See more: Rashists once again fired on houses in Zaporizhia, injuring civilian. PHOTOS

This was reported by the Ukrainian Association of Students, informs Censor.NET.

"Yesterday the head of the student council of the Nogai Vocational College named after Dmytro Motorny, Artur Yaroshevsky, was abducted viciously and brutally.

It happened in the temporarily occupied territory. They came to his house and said they would take him for an hour (!) for interrogation. Then they searched and confiscated valuables and equipment.

His fate and current whereabouts are currently unknown," the statement said.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 