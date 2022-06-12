We hope that during his visit to Kyiv Scholz will fulfill his promises on arms supplies and Ukraine's accession to the EU - Ambassador Melnyk

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnyk stated that he expects the forthcoming visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Kyiv to fulfill the promises on arms supplies and Ukraine's accession to the European Union

As Censor.NЕТ informs this was reported by "European Pravda" with reference to German publication the "Spiegel".

"We hope that during his visit to Kyiv, the chancellor will finally keep Germany's promises on arms supplies and Ukraine's accession to the EU," Melnyk said.

He noted that Ukraine needs heavy weapons, such as the German self-propelled artillery (SAU) PzH 2000 and anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery "Cheetah".

Read more: "Ukraine is bleeding in front of your eyes": Ambassador Melnyk addressed German government regarding supply of Marder IFV

"The announcements (to supply arms) themselves will not help us in the war against invaders, so we are waiting for the Chancellor to set specific dates for the arrival of weapons, as promises were made months ago," the ambassador added.

He also hopes that Scholz, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, will signal that Ukraine can become a candidate for EU membership.

"This would raise the fighting spirit of Ukrainians and clearly show Russia that the EU unanimously supports free Ukraine," he concluded.

Read more: Ambassador of Ukraine Melnyk criticized Merkel: No hint of self-criticism