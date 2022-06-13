ENG
Refugees from Ukraine in Germany are not welcomed, - Ambassador Melnyk

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk believes that the country is not very hospitable to Ukrainian refugees.

According to Censor.NET, Melnyk said in an interview with Bild, citing European Truth.

"Most Ukrainians are returning (home - ed.), And for a long time. More people are leaving this country than coming to you," the ambassador said.

He believes that Germany should think about why Ukrainians "have no desire to stay here."

At the same time, Bavarian Interior Minister Johama Hermann told Bild that Melnyk was wrong.

"The total number of refugees feels comfortable (in Germany - ed.). I know this from Bavaria. What Mr. Melnyk says is not true. Over the last few weeks, I have spoken many times with Ukrainian refugees, many women and children… People respond positively and are surprised at how well they are received," said Hermann.

