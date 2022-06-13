ENG
93rd SMBr fighters destroyed enemy Ka-52 helicopter in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the Brigade.

"Today in the afternoon in the Izyum direction of Kharkiv region, an anti-aircraft missile division of the Kholodny Yar forces destroyed a Ka-52 attack helicopter of the Russian invaders. The helicopter fell on temporarily occupied territory between the villages of Sulyihivka and Dovgenke.

Thanks to the efforts of the Kholodny Yar Brigade, there are fewer Rashists in the Ukrainian sky," the report says.

