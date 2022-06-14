30 countries provide support to Ukraine in demining territory

Assistance to Ukraine in demining is provided by 30 countries.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine - by Ukrinform the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Alyona Matveeva.

She noted that the scale of contamination of areas with explosives and the intensity of work require the involvement and constant renewal of resources. First of all, it is a question of providing units with fire and rescue equipment and equipment for dismantling debris, personal protective equipment for rescuers, etc.

"European countries are ready to continue to provide us with the necessary support (for demining - ed.) One of the channels that is already working effectively - the European Civil Protection Mechanism ... continues to provide assistance to Ukraine by 30 countries: all 27 EU countries involved, and also Norway, Turkey and Northern Macedonia," Matveeva said.

She clarified that during more than 100 days of the war, Ukraine was provided with 40,000 tons of demining support, including about 400 fire and rescue vehicles, special equipment, and clothing needed by Ukrainian rescuers in the neutralized "heritage" of Russian troops.

In addition, Matveeva noted that 18 international organizations have expressed a desire to provide humanitarian assistance for demining, and work is underway on demining projects involving foreign experts.

