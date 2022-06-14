ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11238 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
4 736 23
war (20207) Zelenskyi (3876) Donbas (4705)

Holding on in Donbass is vital, - Zelensky

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

зеленський

Brutal fighting continues in the Donbass, the Ukrainian military needs to hold on and inflict as many losses on the enemy as possible.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during video appeal, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Over the past 24 hours there has been no cardinal change in the battle in Donbass. The fiercest fighting in Severodonetsk and in all cities and communities nearby is still going on. The losses, unfortunately, are painful. But we need to hold on. This is our state. It is there, in Donbas, to hold on is vital. The more losses the enemy suffers there, the less strength they will have to continue their aggression," Zelensky said.

The President stressed that the Donbas direction is the key to determine who will dominate in the coming weeks.

Read more: Ukrainian army and intelligence tactically overplay enemy in battles in Donbass - Zelensky

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 