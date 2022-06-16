Ukraine has mobilized 1 million people and can mobilize another 2 million, - Arakhamia

Ukraine can increase the total number of mobilized to 3 million people.

This was stated by the head of the faction "Sluha narodu", the head of the delegation of Ukraine in talks with Russia David Arakhamia, according to Censor.NET with reference to Axios.

According to Arahamiya, Ukraine has already mobilized 1 million Ukrainians and can mobilize another 2 million. Thus, it has enough people to continue to resist the invaders and defend the country in Donbas.

