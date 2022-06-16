ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11318 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
22 990 164
war (20280) mobilization (485) Arakhamia (63)

Ukraine has mobilized 1 million people and can mobilize another 2 million, - Arakhamia

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

зсу

Ukraine can increase the total number of mobilized to 3 million people.

This was stated by the head of the faction "Sluha narodu", the head of the delegation of Ukraine in talks with Russia David Arakhamia, according to Censor.NET with reference to Axios.

According to Arahamiya, Ukraine has already mobilized 1 million Ukrainians and can mobilize another 2 million. Thus, it has enough people to continue to resist the invaders and defend the country in Donbas.

Read more: Up to 1000 defenders of Ukraine die at front every day, on average - 200-500, - Arakhamia

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 