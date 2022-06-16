Up to 1000 defenders of Ukraine die at front every day, on average - 200-500, - Arakhamia

Ukraine's losses at the front have increased significantly over the past two weeks and now average 200-500 people a day. The death toll could reach 1,000 a day. There are many more wounded.

This was stated by the head of the faction "Sluha narodu" and the head of the delegation for talks with Russia David Arakhamia, Censor.NET reports with reference to Axios.

He also noted that Ukraine has mobilized a million people and can mobilize another two million. So we have the opportunity to continue fighting in the Donbass, but we needs weapons.

"We have people trained to attack and counterattack, but that requires weapons," Arakhamia said.

According to him, the $ 40 billion that the United States has allocated to help Ukraine is very slowly being converted into actual arms supplies. And European countries are beginning to focus on replenishing their weapons, not on Ukraine's armaments, Arahamiya added.

Separately, he stressed that the German government is very slow to approve export licenses for Ukraine's weapons, possibly because of "internal fear" of Russia.