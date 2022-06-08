Arahamia confirmed to court that Russian oligarch Abramovich helped to save 400 thousand Ukrainians, - Times

The British newspaper The Times reports that lawyers for Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich are using a letter from Ukrainian MP David Arahamia, a leader of the Servant of the People faction, about the oligarch's help in rescuing Ukrainians to lift sanctions through the courts.

The Times has documents on the lawsuits of Abramovich's lawyers against the European Union and the British government, Censor.NET reports with reference to the UP.

"With the help of Mr. Abramovich, (Ukrainian and Russian - ed.) Delegations reached agreements on the organization of humanitarian corridors, through which they were able to save more than 400,000 people.

In addition, his efforts to exchange prisoners of war helped release several hundred people from captivity. Abramovich continues to be deeply involved in the negotiation process, as well as in the organization of humanitarian aid," the letter reads.

Also, in the letter, the head of the Ukrainian group in talks with Russia emphasizes that in general he assesses the role of Abramovich as "positive".

Read more: Canada has announced new package of sanctions against Russia's oil and gas and chemical industries

Lawyers argue that Abramovich allegedly cannot be properly involved in the negotiation process and the organization of humanitarian aid, as law firms and consultants do not want to be restricted by cooperating with Russia's sanctioned ruler. In addition, they explain that he cannot travel to EU countries and therefore perform certain negotiating functions.

In lawsuits against the EU and the UK, the Russian oligarch's lawyers use this letter from Arahamia as proof of the detrimental effects of Western sanctions against Abramovich on his peace talks. The authors of The Times did not provide details on when Arahamiya provided this letter.

In addition, the Belgian law firm provided Abramovich's tax returns, which allegedly show that he has paid more taxes in the past few years in the UK and the EU than in Russia as a whole.

Read more: Zelensky thanked EU for 6th sanctions package

In the lawsuit, they claim that the EU leadership wrongly attributes to Abramovich his ties to the Kremlin and support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While the Russian oligarch, according to them, has no close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has not benefited from Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula or the 2022 military invasion.