Zelensky thanked EU for 6th sanctions package

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the European Union for approving the sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

He announced this on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"Thank you to the EU, Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel for deciding to support Ukraine. The 6th package of sanctions will increase the pressure on the aggressor, depriving it of profits from oil sales. Abolishing tariffs and quotas on imports from Ukraine economic recovery," the head of state stressed.

Read more: All police officers who remained in occupied territories were fired