All police officers who remained in occupied territories were fired
All police officers who remained in the occupied territories were released from the National Police of Ukraine.
"All police officers who remained in the occupied territories were released from the ranks of the National Police. The head of the National Police signed a corresponding order," the Main Directorate of the National Police said.
The police said that the locations where the National Police officers from the occupied territories were to arrive were determined: "Those who did not arrive and remained in the occupied territories were fired."
