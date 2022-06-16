Zelensky met with Scholz, Macron, Draghi, and Johannis

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of France Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi and President of Romania Klaus Johannis.

This was reported by Bild, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"After visiting Irpen, Chancellor Scholz and his colleagues Macron, Draghi and Johannis returned to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky," Bild said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting will discuss the supply of weapons and Ukraine's application for EU candidate status.

As you know, the European Commission's opinion on Ukraine's, Georgia's and Moldova's applications for EU membership is expected on June 17.